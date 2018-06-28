BIG3 Basketball coming to FOX43

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin; Roger Mason Jr., Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube, and Rashard Lewis attend a press conference announcing the launch of the BIG3, a new, professional 3-on-3 basketball league, on January 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BIG3)

The BIG3 is coming to FOX43.

A three-on-three basketball league, the BIG3 will be broadcast on FOX43 during its second season, following a successful inaugural campaign.

Run by former rapper and actor Ice Cube, the league features a number of past NBA stars, including former Sixers’ G Allen Iverson, Magic F Rashard Lewis, Spurs F Stephen Jackson, and Jazz F Carlos Boozer among others.

The teams will take the floor twice in the upcoming weeks on FOX43, slated to play on Friday, June 29 from 8-11 p.m. and on Friday, July 6 from 8-11 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the BIG3’s website here.