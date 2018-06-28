× Channing Tatum posed with fans Lancaster County Applebees prior to appearance in Hummelstown

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Before he showed up in Hummelstown Wednesday to sign vodka bottles for more than 1,000 enthusiastic fans in a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, actor and vodka entrepreneur Channing Tatum made a quick stop at an Applebees restaurant in Ephrata, according to a post on the Ephrata Review’s Facebook page.

After his meal, Tatum posed for photos with employees and fans at the restaurant, the post said.

“He was very humble and friendly,” said Ephrata resident Mackenzie Westerhoff, who was part of a group photo Tatum posed in.

Crystal Hemling Merkey, who was also in the photo, shared it with the Review.