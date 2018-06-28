× City of Lancaster, Firefighter’s Union agree to three-year contract

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster and Firefighter’s Union have reached an agreement on a three-year contract, according to a release from the Mayor’s Office.

On Tuesday night, Firefighters Local 319 voted 44-19 to ratify the contract.

“It was important for us to look at everything with fresh eyes,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “I was glad to play even a small role in rebooting the relationship between the administration and the men and women who keep the City safe.”

The contract provides a three percent pay increase for the next three years and guarantees at least 14 on-duty firefighters at all times, the release states.

With 14 firefighters on duty, the city can open all three fire stations and use up to 4 pieces of fire apparatus.

It also consolidates firefighters on the city’s health insurance plan, establishes firefighter training and certification, and restricts firefighters hired after January 2019 from working as volunteer firefighters outside of their city duties, the release adds. Firefighters hired on before that time will be grandfathered in and allowed to remain volunteer firefighters elsewhere.

“From the city perspective, it’s two fold. There is primarily, firefighting is a dangerous job, whether it’s as a professional paid firefighter in the City of Lancaster or in a volunteer capacity,” said Patrick Hopkins, Lancaster City Director of Admin Services.

“It’s a fair deal. I’m especially ecstatic over the increase in on-duty firefighter staffing, which ensures safety for all our guys,” said Union President, Lt. Kevin Ressler.

Hopkins added, “The key to any good contract is that it is fair to both sides, and, most importantly, it provides for the safety of our taxpayers and our firefighters. And that’s definitely what we have here.”