Two families displaced after apartment fire in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two families have been displaced after an apartment fire in York City.

The fire broke out some time around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the second floor of a residence in the 300 block of Pattison Avenue.

Two apartments in the building were affected by the flames.

The road was closed in the area for some time.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on the extent of damage sustained, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

