Two families displaced after apartment fire in York City

Posted 4:54 AM, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:05AM, June 28, 2018

Photo Credit: York City Fire Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two families have been displaced after an apartment fire in York City.

The fire broke out some time around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the second floor of a residence in the 300 block of Pattison Avenue.

Two apartments in the building were affected by the flames.

The road was closed in the area for some time.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on the extent of damage sustained, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.