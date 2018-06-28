× Drake to release new “double” album “Scorpion” on June 29

Rap superstar Drake is set to release his fifth album this weekend.

The Canadian rapper will release “Scorpion” on Friday, June 29.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

According to Spin, “Scorpion” is believed to be a “double” album, with Drake having crafted both rap and R&B tracks for the release.

He released this trailer teasing the album earlier this week:

So far, Drake has released three singles that are expected to be on the album, including “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.”

However, there has been no concrete album track list released yet.

The album will be Drake’s first release since his public sparring with rapper Pusha T, who openly accused Drake of having a secret child with a former stripper.