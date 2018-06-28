Experts in York warn people ahead of extreme heat weekend forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- We’ve been forecasting extremely hot temperatures with a heat index of nearly 105 degrees this weekend. On Thursday, experts at York’s Office of Emergency Management and air conditioning professionals in York are warning people of heat wave dangers.

“For a lot of folks they don’t take extreme heat very seriously, which means they don’t prepare for it," said Cody Santiago, York Office of Emergency Management.

Cody Santiago with York Emergency Management says there are a lot of things people tend to disregard when it gets hot outside.

“They forget to drink fluids, they forget to see if their air conditioning is working, they forget to check in with relatives or they forget about their pets, so all those things you need to take into consideration," added Santiago.

David Yates, with F. W. Behler, Inc. in York, says broken units are one of the biggest issues he sees when the temperatures spike.

He says he has some tips to keep in mind to stay cool.

First and foremost, make sure you keep both the filter and coil in your unit clean.

“That’s a primary reason or failure of air conditioning systems," said David Yates.

First, turn your unit off.

"Take your garden hose and put it on a spray pattern and wet the entire coil down, then if you have a plant sprayer for example, put some dishwashing liquid in there with some water, and spritz the whole coil from top to bottom," added Yates.

If you have a window unit, Yates says make sure all your seals are good.

“With window units, you want to make sure those little accordion peaces that they have are sealed up and you don’t have any air leaks around them because that can let in a tremendous amount of heat energy," said Yates.

“Find the temperature you are comfortable with, set the thermostat there, and let it go until we get through this heat wave," added Yates.

“Try to avoid any strenuous activities, it’s fine to be outside, but this weekend is not the weekend to be digging holes, or black topping your driveway, it’s just not the weekend to do it," said Santiago.

If you’re in a crunch and your air conditioning unit breaks during the heat wave, make sure you head to a local mall or library.