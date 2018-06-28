× Gov. Wolf orders the Commonwealth Flag at half-staff to honor Philadelphia Fire Department Lt. Benny Hutchins

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and throughout the City of Philadelphia to honor Philadelphia Fire Department member Lt. Benny Hutchins.

Lt. Hutchins passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, after experiencing a medical emergency while at the Fire Academy on June 25.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Thursday, June 28, 2018, until sunset on the day of interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office