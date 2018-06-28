× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 28, 2018)

We’ll be at the SPCA in Gettysburg today for a celebration of the one year anniversary of Libre’s Law, a law that changed how Pennsylvania handles animal abuse cases. The law was inspired by Libre, a Boston terrier puppy that was rescued from a Lancaster County farm in 2016 after suffering weeks of neglect. Libre’s Law ensures tougher punishments for those convicted of animal abuse. You can expect more on this story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

There’s a new option for local patients with liver disease in Harrisburg today. UPMC Pinnacle has opened a new Liver Evaluation Clinic. We will talk to doctors about how this new facility expects to help patients on FOX43 News First at Four.