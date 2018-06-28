× Maryland man indicted for armed robbery of two banks

HARRISBURG — A Maryland man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for the armed robbery of two banks, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jacob LaFrance, 28, is accused of robbing PNC Bank in Fairfield, Adams County on April 25 and M&T Bank in Blue Ridge Summit, Franklin County on May 3, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

Freed added that LaFrance allegedly took money in the custody and control of the bank and put lives in jeopardy through the use of a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Frederick County (MD) Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll Valley Borough Police, and the Washington Township Police Department.