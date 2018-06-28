Pairings with Brewery Products and vendors at Central Market

YORK CITY, Pa— The morning Gi Gi’s Crepes and Brewery Products teamed up at Central Market for a food pairing segment on FOX43 Morning News. Today’s paring is: Gi Gi’s Crepes Zesty cheese and chicken fondue crepe (cheese sauce made with Evolution Lot #3 IPA), Banana Nut with Apple Caramel Sauce made with Wyndridge Crafty Cider.

For more information about the pairings, click the links right here.. Gi Gi’s Crepes, Evolution and Wyndridge Crafty Cider

The morning Bair's Chicken and Brewery Products teamed up at Central Market for food pairing segment on FOX43 Morning News. Today's paring is Bair's beer battered chicken made with Budweiser.

For more information about Bair's Chicken and Budweiser, checkout out there websites: http://www.bairsfriedchicken.com & http://www.budweiser.com

The morning Peppers Grill and Brewery Products teamed up at Central Market for food pairing segment on FOX43 Morning News. Today's paring is Peppers Grill's pork slow roasted in Crystal Ball Coconut Porter topped w/Mango chutney.

For more information about Peppers Grill and Crystal Ball, checkout out there websites: http://www.centralmarketyork.com/vendorblog/2015/12/27/peppers-grille & https://www.crystalballbrewing.c