Pirates place Sean Rodriguez on disabled list

PITTSBURGH– A struggling Pirates’ utility man is now headed to the disabled list.

IF/OF Sean Rodriguez was placed on the 10-Day DL with a strained quadriceps.

Rodriguez, 33, is batting .145 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI’s this season.

His struggles from last season, in which he hit a combined .167 with the Atlanta Braves and Pirates, have carried over.

Now, he could be out of action past the All-Star break.