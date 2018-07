FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police are investigating a theft of multiple incremental heat/air conditioning units from Waynesboro Hospital.

It was reported to police that two males backed a vehicle up to the dock at the hospital and placed the units in their vehicle on Sunday at 12:29 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspects or suspect vehicle should contact Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131.