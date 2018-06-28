× Police investigating shots fired incident in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating gun fire that struck the front door of a business.

On June 27 around 8:50 p.m., police responded to Southgate Mall in Chambersburg for a report of multiple shots fired.

Suspects had already fled the scene upon police arrival, but an investigation revealed that multiple rounds were fired and at least two shooters were present in the area.

One round had struck the front door to a nearby business.

No victims have been identified and there was no evidence left at the scene to indicate that anyone was struck by gunfire.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Chambersburg Police Department.