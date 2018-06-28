The 90’s begin Friday under sunny skies

STEAMY, HOT WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Dangerous heat is set to move in for several days. Friday begins a string of 90 degree days. Highs top out in the lower 90s. It is feeling more sticky too. Actual feel like temperatures will be much higher. Sunny skies heat things up Saturday. Temperatures are hot in the middle 90s but will feel more like 100 degrees or hotter. Make sure to lather the sunscreen on continuously through the weekend. The UV Index will be extreme. Hot, hazy and humid conditions continue Sunday. Hot temperatures soar well into the middle and upper 90s. It will feel tropical and quite stifling too. Make sure to stay hydrated and watch for heat related illnesses. Heat index readings are likely to be well over 105 degrees. The hot temperatures are still around for Monday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Be sure to water the flowers, they’ll need it with conditions remaining so dry. We shave off a couple of degrees Tuesday but it’s still hot in the lower and middle 90s.

FOURTH OF JULY

Temperatures stay hot for the holiday. Skies are mostly sunny, however, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the heat. Highs are hitting the 90’s once again. The humidity is still uncomfortable and will make it feel much hotter. The string of 90 degree days continues right into Thursday with only a stray thunderstorm chance.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist