× Wizards trade Marcin Gortat to Clippers for Austin Rivers

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have begun to reshape their roster.

Earlier this week, Washington agreed to swap C Marcin Gortat with the Los Angeles Clippers for G Austin Rivers.

Gortat, 34, had spent the past five seasons with the Wizards, averaging 11.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds.

However, public feuds with star G John Wall clearly didn’t help Gortat’s standing with the team.

The Clippers, who are expected to lose C DeAndre Jordan via either free agency or trade, plug that hole with Gortat.

In return, Washington receives the 26-year-old Rivers, who can back up both Wall and G Bradley Beal.

Last season, Rivers averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.