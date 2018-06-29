× A streak of 90’s begins Friday for many, with higher heat and humidity levels through the weekend

THE HEAT IS ON: An amplifying area of high pressure begins to pump in the heat and humidity for Friday. It’s a warm and stuffy start under mostly clear skies. Morning temperatures begin in the middle 60s to near 70s. Plenty of sunshine heats the region fast through the morning. Expect readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and to take frequent breaks in cooler locations if you’ll be spending time outdoors. High humidity levels make the heat index feel like the lower to middle 90s. It’s warm and steamy for Friday evening plans, but it’s dry. Skies are clear through the night. Temperatures drop into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: The heat continues to build through the weekend, and so do humidity levels. In fact, humidity levels are just about as uncomfortable as it gets in Central PA during these hot stretches. Saturday is even hotter, with extremely uncomfortable humidity levels. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices could reach lower 100s. Sunday remains hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle to upper 90s. Heat indices could approach 110 to 115 degrees in some spots. It’s especially important to remain hydrated, take frequent breaks in cooler areas, and use plenty of sunscreen.

STEAMY OUTLOOK THROUGH THE 4TH: The heat continues into Monday, with temperatures back into the 90s. The humidity remains extremely uncomfortable, so heat indices remain in the 100s. Tuesday brings the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but despite this chance, temperatures are back into the 90s. Fourth of July celebrations are hot and steamy too, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Thursday brings more of the same too. High heat, high humidity, and an isolated thunderstorm chance remains. Heat indices remain in the 100s through the middle of the week too.

Have a great weekend!