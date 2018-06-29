× Attorney General Josh Shapiro will take action to make Grand Jury report public

HARRISBURG — The Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro is taking legal action on Monday to make the grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania known to the public.

In an opinion issued earlier this week by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Court invited the Office of Attorney General to “lodge an objection to a continued stay” of the report’s release. The Office of Attorney General is responding to that invitation from the Court.

“There are legal filings the Court must decide. In acting on Monday, we are hopeful the Court will expeditiously decide these issues and lift the stay. The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the Church,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

SOURCE: Office of Attorney General