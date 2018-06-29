Drake confirms fatherhood on new album

Sure, Drake has Michael Jackson and Jay-Z on his new album, but the real scoop is his baby references.

The rapper dropped “Scorpion” Thursday, which features 25 tracks and includes a guest appearance by Jay-Z and a previously unreleased vocal by Jackson, who died in 2009.

It also includes Drake addressing his recent feud with Pusha-T.

In May, Pusha-T released “Infrared” and took aim at Drake for using a ghostwriter.

Less than 24 hours later, Drake released his response “Duppy Freestyle,” which included name-dropping Pusha-T’s fiancé, Virginia Williams.

Pusha-T didn’t appreciate that and came back with a blistering response that included an allegation that Drake had a secret love child.

“A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/You are hiding a child, let that boy come home,” Pusha-T rapped.

Drake appears to respond to that on his new single “Emotionless.” On the track Drake says, “Look at the way we live / I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

“From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / until you staring at your seed, you can never relate,” Drake raps. “Breaking news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs / The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.”

He spells it out on the song “March 14.”

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe,” he raps. “That s**t is in stone, sealed and signed / She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Drake also raps about not seeing his child: “I got a empty crib in my empty crib.” He also seems to reference tensions with the mother, who he does not name: “Hopefully by the time you hear this, your mother and I will have come around instead of always cutting each other down.”

“It’s breaking my spirit / A single father, I hate when I hear it,” he raps.

CNN has reached out to reps for Drake for additional comment.