Escaped dogs attack dog walker in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA — Two dogs escaped from their home this morning and one of them attacked another dog that was being walked by its owner in Harrisburg, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 6th and Emerald Streets. The dog owner tried to intervene to protect his dog, a 6 year-old Mountain Feist, from the attacking female dog, described only as a brindle-colored dog, police say.

When he was unable to separate the dogs, he defended himself and his dog with a knife. His dog suffered injuries in the attack and the attacking dog was injured as well, police add. Both the brindle and the Feist were taken to the vet for medical treatment.

The owner of the brindle was cited for having unleashed animals. Animal Control is waiting for current licensing and rabies certifications to determine if additional citations are warranted.

If you have any relevant information to this incident, please contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.