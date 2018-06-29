JUST PLAIN HOT, start of a heat wave this weekend into next week

THIS WEEKEND: The World Meteorological Organization defines a “heat wave” as a minimum of five days with temperatures 9-degrees Fahrenheit above normal or warmer. We look to receive just that as we start the weekend. Highs make it to the mid-to-upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A few places may touch 100-degrees Sunday afternoon. Our “feels-like” temperatures will be above 100-degrees both days, and in the 105-110 degree range potentially on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. This is not the weekend to do yard work. Limit your time outside and make sure to stay hydrated.

START OF NEXT WEEK: Monday is a near exact copy of Sunday, with morning lows in the mid-70s and highs near 100-degrees under mostly sunny skies. We dip ever-so-slightly into the mid-90s by Tuesday but keep our “feels-like” temperatures near 100-degrees approaching the Fourth of July holiday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES: The region of high pressure will start to crack just a bit by the late evening of the Fourth of July. Don’t cancel any plans, as firework displays at most locations will remain dry. Highs reach the mid-90s once again under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out towards the evening hours, but would be short-lived. After a dry Thursday, a slightly higher chance for showers and thunderstorms looks possible by next Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long