Lancaster County contractors accused of taking victim's money without doing the job

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Two Lancaster County contractors are facing theft by deception and conspiracy charges after police say he took money from a victim to perform home improvement work and then didn’t do the job.

Jason Retallack, 42, and Shaun E. Schaefer, 29, both of Lancaster, took $1,549 from a resident of Northview Drive in Manheim Township in January. They agreed to perform tree removal and driveway work, but never returned to do the job. A criminal complaint has been filed, according to Manheim Township Police.

Retallack and Schaefer were charged with a similar offense in 2017, according to LancasterOnline.