× Lancaster man charged with indecent exposure, disruptive conduct in separate incidents on same day

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Lancaster man is facing indecent exposure and disruptive conduct after two separate incidents Sunday in his West Fairway Drive apartment complex, according to Manor Township police.

Kenneth Alan Smith, of the 900 block of West Fairway Drive, was first charged with indecent exposure at 8:40 a.m. Sunday after neighbors called police and reported he was walking around the apartment complex in the nude. Smith had already returned to his apartment by the time police arrived, but several neighbors reported seeing him with his genitals exposed, police say. The charge was filed with Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller.

Later that day, at about 3:52 p.m., police were called back to the apartment complex to investigate reports that Smith was yelling obscenities at his neighbors.

In charging Smith with disruptive conduct, police noted that they had been summoned to Smith’s apartment for the fourth time in five days, and had warned him previously about the disruptive conduct ordinance.

The citation was filed at MJD Keller’s office.