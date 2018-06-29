Local police issue warning, reminder of legal requirements associated with tethering dogs outside in hot temperatures

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has issued a reminder of the legal requirements associated with the tethering of dogs in hot temperatures.

The department posted the following message on Crimewatch:

NLCRPD Reminds pet owners of the legal requirements associated with the tethering of dogs. These requirements while always applicable are particularly critical during period of temperature extremes.

§ 5536. Tethering of unattended dog.

(a) Presumptions.–

(1) Tethering an unattended dog out of doors for less than nine hours within a 24-hour period when all of the following conditions are present shall create a rebuttable presumption that a dog has not been the subject of neglect within the meaning of section 5532 (relating to neglect of animal):

(i) The tether is of a type commonly used for the size and breed of dog and is at least three times the length of the dog as measured from the tip of its nose to the base of its tail or 10 feet, whichever is longer.

(ii) The tether is secured to a well-fitted collar or harness by means of a swivel anchor, swivel latch or other mechanism designed to prevent the dog from becoming entangled.

(iii) The tethered dog has access to potable water and an area of shade that permits the dog to escape the direct rays of the sun.

(iv) The dog has not been tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

(2) The presence of any of the following conditions regarding tethering an unattended dog out of doors shall create a rebuttable presumption that a dog has been the subject of neglect within the meaning of section 5532:

(i) Excessive waste or excrement in the area where the dog is tethered.

(ii) Open sores or wounds on the dog’s body.

(iii) The use of a tow or log chain, or a choke, pinch, prong or chain collar.

(b) Construction.–This section shall not be construed to prohibit any of the following:

(1) Tethering a dog while actively engaged in lawful hunting, exhibition, performance events or field training.

(2) Tethering a hunting, sporting or sledding dog breed where tethering is integral to the training, conditioning or purpose of the dog.

(3) Tethering a dog in compliance with the requirements of a camping or recreational area.

(4) Tethering a dog for a period of time, not to exceed one hour, reasonably necessary for the dog or person to complete a temporary task.