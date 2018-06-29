Longs Park Fireworks Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of this Sunday's Independence Day Celebration at Longs Park. The festivities kick off with a performance from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” and fireworks after.

From 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., the following members of the FOX43 team will host a meet and greet at Long’s Park in Lancaster (all are subject to change):

Evan Forrester

Ali Bradley

Jackie De Tore

Todd Sadowski

Chris Garrett

At 8:30 p.m., Evan Forrester and Ali Bradley will be live from Long’s Park in Lancaster to catch all of the Independence Day festivities including live music that will be capped off with a fireworks display.