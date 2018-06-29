Longs Park Fireworks Preview

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of this Sunday's Independence Day Celebration at Longs Park. The festivities kick off with a performance from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” and fireworks after.
From 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., the following members of the FOX43 team will host a meet and greet at Long’s Park in Lancaster (all are subject to change):
- Evan Forrester
- Ali Bradley
- Jackie De Tore
- Todd Sadowski
- Chris Garrett
At 8:30 p.m., Evan Forrester and Ali Bradley will be live from Long’s Park in Lancaster to catch all of the Independence Day festivities including live music that will be capped off with a fireworks display.
40.037875 -76.305514