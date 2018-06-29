Man sentenced to life in prison for murders of Harrisburg step-sisters

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Jeremiah Battle was sentenced to consecutive terms of life imprisonment for the murders of 24-year-old Natasha Harner and 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing.

The sentencing occurred shortly after Battle entered the guilty plea. Battle also pleaded guilty to burglary of an occupied residence and tampering with evidence, the district attorney’s office says. He was sentenced to a consecutive term of imprisonment of 10 to 20 years on those charges plus $55,000 in fines, which will be deducted from his prison commissary account.

Harner and Dearing, step-sisters, were shot and killed in their home on the 2200 block of Logan Street on November 9, 2017.

Battle broke into the home and shot them while a third sister was present, authorities said at the time of the incident. He was arrested on November 16.