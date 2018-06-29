× Police investigate paintball shootings in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA — Harrisburg Police are investigating overnight reports of paintball shootings in the city.

Calls came in around 2:25 a.m. reporting people shooting paintballs from vehicles. Officers were able to stop one of the two vehicles involved and the passengers, two adults and two juveniles, were charged accordingly.

There have been several other incidents involving either people shooting paintballs from vehicles, or individuals running around neighborhoods shooting paintballs. They have targeted houses, vehicles, and people. There have also been several incidents involving people shooting BB guns from vehicles as well.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.