× Temporary “No Wake” zone will be in effect at Raystown Lake starting July 9

HUNTINGDON COUNTY — A temporary “No Wake” zone will be in effect in the Seven Points Recreation Area, Raystown Lake from July 9 to August 3.

The location of the No Wake zone will be approximately 600 feet south of Seven Points Marina, extending southward for a distance of approximately 1,600 feet (0.3 mile), and across the entire lake extending east to west from Latitude 40° 22′ 25.15″N, Longitude: 78° 4′ 3.86″W (or, Latitude 40.373654°, Longitude -78.067738°; or, Latitude 40° 22.419’N, Longitude 78° 4.064′ W).

During this time, commercial divers will be conducting an assessment of the lake bottom along the Mariner East II/Pennsylvania Pipeline Project right-of-way. A barge supporting the diver operations will be deployed daily near the center of this area, Raystown Lake Recreation Area states.

“Slow, No Wake” buoys will be placed in and across the lake to mark the designated area of the temporary No Wake zone. Patrol boats will frequent the area to ensure safety/compliance. Following completion of the diver assessment and demobilization, the “No Wake” zone will be discontinued and normal boating patterns will resume.

Signs advising boaters of the Slow, No Wake zone will be posted for boaters at Seven Points Marina, the Lake Raystown Resort Marina, and at public boat launch access points along Raystown Lake.

Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers