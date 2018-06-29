× Traffic stop leads to weapons charges, other offenses for 3 Lancaster men

LANCASTER — A traffic stop by police investigating the report of a burglary in progress led to weapons and other charges for three Lancaster men Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The incident began Wednesday at 7:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the first block of North Plum Street for the report of a burglary in progress. A caller told police that at least three people were attempting to force their way into a residence from the back entrance. The suspects reportedly entered a red Chevrolet sedan and fled the scene while the caller was on the phone with police.

Officers on their way to the scene began checking the area of a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller, and one officer spotted such a vehicle in the area of North Queen and West Orange Streets. The red Chevrolet Cruze sedan was traveling westbound on Orange Street, police say.

Police stopped the vehicle on the first block of West Orange Street. After initially stopping for police, the driver allegedly allowed the vehicle to roll forward and strike an unoccupied car parked on the side of the street. The driver then exited, and was ordered to the ground. Some of the vehicle’s other occupants allegedly attempted to flee, but were unable to exit the vehicle, which was penned in by a police cruiser.

There were a total of five people in the vehicle, according to police. A juvenile female and an adult male were released without charges filed after being questioned, according to police.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun, which was inside the vehicle in plain view of officers. A second handgun and suspected marijuana were discovered as well, police say.

Back at the scene of the burglary, other officers found that a kitchen window had been smashed and a rear door had been damaged by kicking, according to police. The residents of the home were not present at the time of the attempted burglary, police say.

The following people were charged as a result of the vehicle stop, according to police:

Kione White, 20, of the 700 block of W. Vine St.: Charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle under a suspended or revoked license. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail after his arraignment.

Carlos Rivera, 20, of the 500 block of Lafayette St.: Charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $100,00 bail.

Eric Andrews, 22, no fixed address: Arraigned on an outstanding warrant from Manheim Township Police for terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The investigation into the burglary on N. Plum St. is still under investigation, and charges have not yet been filed, according to police.