York gang member sentenced to 30 years in prison

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane sentenced Anthony Sistrunk, a/k/a “Kanye,” age 30, a member of a gang that has operated for a decade or more in the City of York, to 30 years’ imprisonment for racketeering and drug distribution conspiracies.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Sistrunk was identified as a member of the “Southside” street gang and the “Bloods.” The United States presented evidence at the sentencing hearing on Sistrunk’s involvement in the violent gang activity that was the subject of the two-month long trial. Judge Kane was reminded that in November 2012, Sistrunk and his fellow gang members were involved in the assault and killing of a patron at a local restaurant.

In addition, Sistrunk was involved in the July 8, 2007, murder of Michael Concepcion in the City of York. While evidence of this murder was not presented at Sistrunk’s federal racketeering trial, the United States introduced evidence of this event at his sentencing. The evidence presented showed that on that Sunday morning Sistrunk and a fellow gang member drove through back alleys of a rival’s neighborhood. Sistrunk’s companion shot an assault rifle at rivals, killing one and injuring a four-year old girl who was sitting in her home. Juan Henriquez, who was the shooter, is currently serving a 20-40 year sentence in state prison for third degree murder.

Judge Kane noted that the violence associated with the gang was some of the worst the city had ever scene. Even with the prospect of a life sentence pending before him in this federal case, Sistrunk continued with his associations and activities. While facing sentencing, prison guards searched Sistrunk’s cell and found him in possession of a cellular telephone that had been smuggled into the prison. They also found marijuana under his bed. Judge Kane noted that while Sistrunk fully deserved a life sentence, she was concerned about sentencing disparity with other defendants. The judge found that 30 years in prison was enough time in prison to reform Sistrunk and protect the public.

In November 2015, a jury convicted Sistrunk of racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug trafficking after a seven-week trial. It included over 100 witnesses called by the government, including York City Police officers and detectives, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI and gang members who had previously pleaded guilty and featured the presentation of over 500 exhibits. Among the exhibits were videos of violent incidents involving the Southside Gang, drugs, cash and property seized by police and ATF agents as part of the investigation.

The jury also convicted the other 11 men who went to trial with Atkinson.

Overall, the jury found seven of the 12 men on trial guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute drugs, mainly cocaine base (crack) and cocaine, but including heroin in some instances. Two others were found not guilty of the racketeering charge but were found guilty of the drug distribution conspiracy count of the indictment. Three of the defendants were found not guilty of either of the conspiracy counts. The jury found all 12 defendants guilty of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Two defendants were also charged and found guilty of, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The principal defendants, specifically the most violent and those in leading roles, were found guilty of the racketeering conspiracy charges. The individual defendants and the charges on which they were sentenced:

Rolando Cruz, Jr., “Mico,” age 32; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking (2 counts) was sentenced on October 3, 2017, to life in prison.

Marc Hernandez, a/k/a “Marky D,” age 32; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking (2 counts) was sentenced on October 25, 2017, to life in prison.

Douglas Kelly, a/k/a “Killer,” age 39, racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced on December 12, 2017, to life in prison.

Maurice Atkinson, a/k/a “Mo,” age 30; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced on February 12, 2018, to life in prison.

Roscoe Villega, a/k/a “P Shawn,” age 44; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Eugene Rice, a/k/a “B Mor,” age 29; drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 200 months in jail on December 7, 2017,

Angel Schueg, a/k/a “Pocko,” age 28; drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 165 months in jail on December 21, 2017,

Richard Nolden, age 28; racketeering conspiracy was sentenced to 25 years in prison on December 21, 2017,

Jalik Frederick, a/k/a “Murder Cat,” age 22; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 33 months in prison on June 5, 2017,

Brandon Orr, a/k/a “B Or,” age 23; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 34 months in prison on November 10, 2016,

Jabree Williams, a/k/a “Minute,” age 24; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 60 months in prison on May 15, 2017.

The individual defendants and the charges on which they are awaiting sentencing:

Tyree Eatmon, a/k/a “Ree,” age 29; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Southside gang members who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy prior to the trial are and who are awaiting sentencing are:

James Abney, a/k/a “Doocs,” age 31.

Malik Sturdivant, a/k/a “Base,” age 25.

Jahkeem Abney, a/k/a “Foo,” age 27.

Ronald Payton, a/k/a “Ron Ron,” age 25.

Cordaress Rogers, a/k/a “Tank,” age 31.

Marquis Williams, a/k/a “Quis,” age 29.

Jerrod Brown, a/k/a “Boogie,” age 28.

Quintez Hall, a/k/a “Q,” age 25.

The case included the participation and assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, West York Borough Police Department, Spring Garden Township Police Department, the York County Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael A. Consiglio, William Houser, and Joseph Terz prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania