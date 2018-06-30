8th Annual PetAPalooza aims to match pets with forever families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County. Pa.-- More than 30-animal shelters and rescues gathered in Cumberland County on Saturday, in hopes of finding new owners for their adoptable pets.

The annual PetAPalooza Festival was held on the campus of Central Penn College.

The volunteer driven event was created to help the organizations gain more exposure to the community and hopefully find permanent homes for more of their animals.

For people interested in adopting a pet, but who may be unsure of the bond, one adopter says you just need to give it time.

"It's just like any person, a dog has its own personality and you just kind of have to appeal to their best sense of personality. Whenever you get that, you become friends and they willingly listen and obey to what you say. It's an easy process just it just takes time getting to know the dog," said Samuel Bohn, who adopted a dog.

This is the 8th year for the event. For more information on the event, click here: http://www.petapaloozapa.com