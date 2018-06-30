Alligator found in Lancaster County

DENVER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating, following the capture of a stray alligator this weekend.

East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 900-block of Sycamore Drive in Denver Borough Saturday for a report of a three-foot alligator in the yard of a home. Officers were assisted by a reptile expert and safely captured the tiny carnivore.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of the alligator is urged to contact East Cocalico Township Police at (717) 336-1725.