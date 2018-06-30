Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert to end the weekend and start next week

HEAT ADVISORY: A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect starting 8AM Sunday through 8PM Monday. Our heat index, or “feels-like temperature” will near the 105-degree mark or higher both days, with actual highs in the upper-90s. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s with high humidity levels. Take the extreme heat and couple it with light-to-no wind, you get poor air quality that will allow pollution and other factors to sit and stew. Because of that, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties for Sunday. If you have problems with asthma, or are sensitive to other respiratory problems, make sure to limit exposure. For everyone else, still limit time outside because of the hot temperatures. Prolonged exposure without proper hydration could lead to heat-related illness.

FOURTH OF JULY: We keep the hot temperatures for Tuesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and lots of sunshine. We’ll see a few more clouds for the holiday, but still only partly cloudy. A stray thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out for the late afternoon, but most places stay dry with light wind.

NEXT THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Thursday is dry with highs in the low-90s under partly cloudy skies. Next Friday on most forecast models looks like the next best chance for thunderstorm activity area-wide. Highs will attempt to reach the low-90s after a muggy morning start in the mid-70s. Afternoon thunderstorm chances with current forecast guidance looks likely, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it with more consistent model runs as we head into next week. Until then, enjoy some dry, muggy time as we head into July!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long