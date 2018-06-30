Hundreds attend ‘Families Belong Together’ rally in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Demonstrators took to Front Street Saturday in downtown Harrisburg as part of the nationwide "Day of Action," calling for the end of immigrant family separation and detention.

Protesters say from the recent bans, to the ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and the recent upholding of the Zero Tolerance policy, they want Pennsylvania's public officials to take action.

Many of the protesters say these policies do not represent American values.

"This is the hard-line, like everything else has been ridiculous. This is not okay, it's not going to work. We're not okay with it, the whole country has to stand up for it and say we are not okay with it. This is not what America is," said Sarah Sturgis, who took part in the demonstration.

Protests were held in over 700 cities including York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York and Boston.