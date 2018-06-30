× Man who drove through active fire scene in June pleads guilty to careless driving

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — UPDATE: An Enola man pleaded guilty to careless driving in relation to an incident from June 8, court documents show.

Charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct were dismissed against 39-year-old Mourad Shokralla, according to court documents.

Police said that Shokralla drove through an active fire scene in the 900 block of Chester Road on the 8th.

Firefighters told officers that while they were investigating, a vehicle drove through the scene and failed to stop, despite attempts from fire police and firefighters.

Police added that Shokralla ran over a supply hose, a charged hose line and almost struck several firefighters. Shokralla’s attorney says he was upset because when a neighbor told him his house was on fire, he called his wife and she didn’t answer.

