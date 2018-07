WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Dauphin County early Thursday morning.

NWS preliminary survey results says the tornado occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, and reached peak wind speeds of 100 mph.

The tornado path stretched about 1.6 miles in Piketown, West Hanover Township.