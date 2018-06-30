× Police: Man drives through active fire scene, nearly hits firefighters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — An Enola man is facing charges after police say he drove through an active fire scene, drove over 2 hoses, and nearly struck multiple firefighters.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Chester Road, the morning of June 8, for a fire call.

Firefighters told officers on scene that while they were actively investigating, a vehicle drove through the scene, despite attempts from fire police and firefighters, the driver, Mourad Shokralla, 39, failed to stop.

While driving through the scene, Shokralla, 39, ran over a supply hose, almost dragging 2 junior firefighters underneath the vehicle with it. He also drove over another charged hose line, and almost struck several firefighters.

Mourad Shokralla is facing charges of Recklessly Endangering another person and Disorderly Conduct.