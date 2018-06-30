× UPDATE: 12-year old dies in Lancaster County pond

UPDATE:

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police say a 12-year old died in a Lancaster County pond on Friday night.

The boy’s body was pulled from the pond in the area of 446 Spring Hill Road in Little Britain Township.

First responders were initially called to the area around 8:20 p.m.

State Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office are investigating. No further information is being provided at this time.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster county, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner’s office was called to the scene of a water rescue on Friday night in Little Britain Township.

According to a dispatch supervisor, crews were called to the 400 block of Springhill Road around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a 13 year-old boy underwater in a pond.

Crews remained on scene until about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story.