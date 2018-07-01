DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Forecast for Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and its regional air quality partnerships have forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone on Monday July 2, 2018, for the following regions:

Southcentral region (including the following counties)

Cumberland

Dauphin

Lancaster

Lebanon

York

Lehigh Valley region (including the following counties)

Berks

Lehigh

Northampton

Southeastern region (including the following counties)

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Montgomery

Philadelphia

On Monday, expect the area of high pressure over the western Atlantic to remain in control of the weather across eastern PA. As a result, sunny skies and light southwesterly winds will force afternoon high temperatures into the mid-90s Fahrenheit. The combination of the heat and humidity across eastern PA will lead to an increase in ozone levels, which is why the DEP is issuing an Air Quality Action Day for the areas listed above. A cold front moving toward western PA will add cloud cover and rain chances, thus limiting ozone formation. Over the next couple of days, air quality levels are likely to remain elevated. More clouds could factor in limiting ozone levels as we approach midweek. DEP will continue to monitor the situation closely and will issue Air Quality Action Days accordingly.

On Air Quality Action Days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standardized air quality index uses colors to report daily air quality. Green signifies good; yellow means moderate; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

To help keep the air healthy, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by:

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature

Carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce trips.

These forecasts are provided in conjunction with the Southwestern PA Air Quality Partnership, Inc, the Susquehanna Valley Air Quality Partnership, the Lehigh Valley-Berks Air Quality Partnership and Air Quality Partnerships for the Delaware Valley.

