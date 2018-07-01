Dozens beat the heat at splash pad in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- While some preferred to stay inside today, others cooled off with a splash in York County!

Dozens beat the heat at the Red Lion Splash Pad in Fairmount Park.

The splash pad includes 17 water features and is free for people to use.

There's also a pavilion, changing rooms, and rest rooms for the public.

On a hot day like today, some parents say it's a family friendly way for everyone to cool off.

"There's not a whole lot to do in Red Lion. It gets kids somewhere safe, to play, to go play with each other. My kid makes a new friend every time he's here, so that's great for him," said Victoria Rohler of Red Lion.

The Splash Pad in Red Lion is open every day from 9 in the morning until 8 at night.

According to Red Lion Borough's website, it can close from time to time because of weather, maintenance, and other operational concerns.