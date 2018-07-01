Duck Donuts celebrating two years in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A doughnut chain is celebrating the second anniversary of its first location in the Cumberland County.

Duck Donuts set up shop at 6230 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg back in 2016. The company features fresh doughnuts made to order and allows customers to customize their toppings.

The store held a celebration on Sunday that featured games, activities and lots of doughnuts. The company also marked the occasion with remodel, that will make the customer and employee experience better.

"We've flipped out topping tables. In the past you looked at our toppers' backs. We've changed that around and now you get to converse with them and can look right through the glass and watch your doughnut being topped," says CEO & Founder Russ Digilio.

Now through Wednesday, July 4th, the Mechanicsburg store will be offering these deals:

Monday, July 2nd: 2 dozen donuts for $22

Tuesday, July 3rd: $2 small duck (coffee) and donut

Wednesday, July 4th: $2 off limited-time Patriotic Assortment