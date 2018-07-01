× Heat Wave Continues

HAZY & HOT STARTS THE WEEK

The heat wave continues into the week ahead and for our Independence Day with several humid 90 degree days. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Monday with temperatures quickly jumping into the low 90s by midday. The heat index (feels like temperature) will be into the upper 90s and low 100s) which also contributes to poor or unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups (Code Orange). Keep cool indoors as much as possible this week! A heat advisory issued by the NWS continues through 8 PM Monday evening.

INCREASING CHANCE FOR T-STORMS

High pressure has been providing us with a calm weather pattern over much of the course of the weekend. As the high moves out this week, the air over south-central Pennsylvania will slowly become a bit more unstable. All the heat and energy will give an increased chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. The trend continues with scattered thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and early evening on Independence Day.

LATE WEEK HEAT RELIEF

We break the heat wave come Friday as a cold front swings through with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe. Behind the front, we can look forward to slightly cooler and drier air for next weekend!

Have a great week!