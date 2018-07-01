Hope 5K runs through York County park; raises money for cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- Dozens braved the heat on Sunday, to take part in the 2nd Annual Hope 5K Walk and Run.

72-runners made their way through the course at John Rudy County Park in East Manchester Township to raise money for cancer research.

The race director advised runners to hydrate the day before, before the run started, and on the course as well.

For one runner, it was her first race and despite the temperatures, she had a positive outlook after crossing the finish line.

"I feel really accomplished and supported. My family and friends came down to cheer me on. My son and daughter made a sign for me that says "Go Momma!" and they followed me around and cheered me on. I feel really great, feeling really good," said Deanna Field.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the V Foundation for cancer research.