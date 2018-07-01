× New York man found with over 50 pounds of marijuana

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Brooklyn man is facing charges after he was pulled over and found to be in possession of over 50 pounds of marijuana.

According to State Police, Cheng Yong Zou, of Brooklyn, was driving Southbound on I-81 near mile marker 40, just after 6:30 p.m. He was pulled over for traffic violations, that court records show as following too closely.

During a vehicle search, police seized approximately 53 pounds of marijuana from Zou’s vehicle.

Cheng Yong Zou, 32, is facing 1 felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, 2 misdemeanor charges of drug possession adn a summary traffic charge.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 12.