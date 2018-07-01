× UPDATE: York County Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — UPDATE: The York County Coroner has identified the victim of the fatal crash as Ryan Blake, 30, of Airville.

Blake was reportedly unrestrained in the car when he lost control, according to the coroner.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash in North Codorus Township on Saturday evening.

According to the York County Coroner, the crash happened in the 1700 block of Jefferson Road, around 9:30 p.m.

The male driver and lone occupant, was said to be driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then flipped over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending family notification.

No autopsy will be performed, but a toxicology report is pending.

Southwestern Regional Police Department is investigating this crash.