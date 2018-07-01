People heading underground to beat the heat in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- This hot holiday weekend has people looking for ways to stay cool.

Many are heading underground at Indian Echo Caverns in Dauphin County. It's a natural way to beat the heat, with a temperature of 52-degrees year round!

"I was a little nervous that it was going to be too cold , but actually brought a sweatshirt and didn't need it, it was nice," said Mike Monscerrate, who visited the caverns on Saturday.

In addition to the cool temperatures, visitors say enjoyed learning more about the cavern formations. Indian Echo Caverns is open every day this summer from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.