× Police: Man arrested for repeatedly calling 911 with no emergency

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after police say he repeatedly called 911 without having an emergency.

According to police, on December 16th officers responded to temporary residence of Junior Wesseh, 27, in the 600 block of Geneva Drive.

On arrival, police determined that they could not help Wesseh and they left.

Wesseh continued to call police without having an emergency.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and he was taken into custody on June 26.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.