State Police: Guns stolen from home while family was at church

NEWMANSTOWN, Lebanon County, Pa.– State Police are investigating, after several guns were stolen from a home while the family was at church.

Troopers at the Jonestown Barracks in Lebanon County say it happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at a home on Meadow Lane in Heidelberg Township. While inside the home, the perpetrator stole a wallet, laptop and two firearms from a gun cabinet.

The firearms were identified as a Thompson “Firestorm” 50 caliber flintlock muzzleloader, serial #23964 and a Mossberg 20 gauge pump-action shotgun with a wooden stock.

The total value of the items stolen is approximately $1,145.00

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact PSP Jonestown at (717) 865-2194 and reference incident #PA2018-736076.