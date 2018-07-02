× Coroner identifies man who died in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — UPDATE: The Cumberland County Coroner has identified the man who died in Monday evening’s crash.

Ralph Knight, 75, died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

PREVIOUSLY: One man was killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 81 Monday evening, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. near mile marker 34 in Penn Township.

The 75-year-old victim was traveling southbound in a mini van when he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer that was disabled on the side of the road, Coroner Charley Hall said. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.