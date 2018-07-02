× Antlerless hunting licenses to go on sale Monday, July 9

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Holders of a 2018-19 Pennsylvania hunting license valid July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, will be able to apply for a resident antlerless license starting Monday, July 9, 2018. The cost of the antlerless license is $6.90 for residents. Non-residents with a valid 2018-19 hunting license will be able to apply for a non-resident antlerless license starting Monday, July 16. The cost of the antlerless license for non-residents is $26.90.

Check or money orders should be made payable to the York County Treasurer’s Office and mailed to 28 E. Market St., Room 126, York, PA 17401. Cash should not be sent with applications. The Treasurer’s Office is not responsible for applications that are not received through the United States Postal Service. The York County Treasurer’s office will accept antlerless license applications on a first-come, first-serve basis through the United States Postal System only.

Hunters are encouraged to mail applications in the pink envelope provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on July 6 in order to ensure timely delivery to the Treasurer’s Office. Applications received before July 9 will be rejected. Applications should not be sent to the Game Commission. Please be sure to place first class postage on Sections I & II of the pink envelope.

Only one license per hunter may be issued in the first round. Hunters may apply for a second or third license in subsequent rounds until the supply is exhausted.

If submitting up to three applications per envelope, applicants are encouraged to submit separate checks or money orders for each application. If one check is remitted for multiple applications, all of the applications may be rejected if there is a problem with any one application or if any Wildlife Management Unit is sold out.

If the license allocations for all unit preferences are sold out, the application will be returned to the hunter. The hunter may apply for another unit where licenses are available by using a new pink envelope.

Hunters are encouraged to check the Pennsylvania Game Commission website frequently to confirm the status of their license application by visiting http://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Game Commission at 717-787-4250 or visit pgc.pa.gov.

SOURCE: County of York