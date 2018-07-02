× Carson Long ends discussions with Valley Forge about potential joint venture

PERRY COUNTY — Carson Long Military Academy announced Saturday in a letter to cadets, parents, guardians and alumni that it has ended discussions with Valley Forge Military Academy and College (VFMAC) regarding the potential joint venture between the two organizations.

As a result, the U.S. Army’s Cadet Command of the academy will be notified of plans to cease operations.

The letter, signed by president and CEO Stephen L. Washington and chairman of the Board of Trustees Robert C. Wood, said that they were unable to find mutually agreeable terms for the venture. Because of this, families interested in having their sons attend VFMAC should contact the academy directly to confirm tuition and other costs, the letter stated.

Carson Long will also notify the U.S. Army’s Cadet Command of its plans to cease operations. The school recommends families with a strong interest in JROTC to consider schools such as Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Virginia or the New York Military Academy in Cornwall on the Hudson, New York, the letter added.

“Obviously, this news is very disappointing to us; however, our first concern has always been and continues to remain the wellbeing of our cadets, your sons. Therefore, we will continue to pursue any leads which will provide viable options in the future. We will, of course, provide more information if any additional specifics become available, ” the letter concluded.

You can read the full text here.